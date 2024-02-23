 MVA leaders to address workers at Congress Bhavan on Feb 24 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / MVA leaders to address workers at Congress Bhavan on Feb 24

MVA leaders to address workers at Congress Bhavan on Feb 24

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Pune, India to host first workers’ gathering of INDIA bloc with NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena leaders on February 24. Workers from four Lok Sabha constituencies to attend.

PUNE INDIA bloc’s first workers’ melawa (gathering) will be held in the city on Saturday (February 24) in the presence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shard Pawar, Congress state unit president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

INDIA bloc’s first workers melawa will be held in the city on February 24. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Workers from four Lok Sabha constituencies Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval will remain present for the meeting.

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap and Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Tharkude, said, “The first join meeting of INDIA front will be held at Pune where the leaders from all the parties will address the workers.”

Newly elected MP Chandrakant Handore, MP Amol Kolhe will also remain present for the meeting.

