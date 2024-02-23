MVA leaders to address workers at Congress Bhavan on Feb 24

PUNE INDIA bloc’s first workers’ melawa (gathering) will be held in the city on Saturday (February 24) in the presence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shard Pawar, Congress state unit president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. INDIA bloc’s first workers melawa will be held in the city on February 24. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Workers from four Lok Sabha constituencies Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval will remain present for the meeting.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap and Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Tharkude, said, “The first join meeting of INDIA front will be held at Pune where the leaders from all the parties will address the workers.”

Newly elected MP Chandrakant Handore, MP Amol Kolhe will also remain present for the meeting.