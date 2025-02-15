Mystery behind stray pig deaths continues, toll touches 41

Even as authorities are unable to explain the death of pigs in Kothrud area, the casualty count rises to 41 from 20. The sample results of two dead stray pigs could not conclude cause of death, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials. PMC and veterinary department received the complaint about 12 pigs reportedly found dead in Kothrud on February 6. (HT PHOTO)

According to civic officials, 41 stray pigs have been reportedly found dead in Bharatnagar—Bhimale Tower Nullah locality near the Kothrud Garbage Depot in a week (February 6 to February 13).

PMC and veterinary department received the complaint about 12 pigs reportedly found dead in Kothrud on February 6.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Autopsy of three deceased pigs has been done and blood samples of five living pigs from these areas have been sent to the laboratory. A round-the-clock squad has been appointed to observe these animals in the area.”

The animal samples have tested negative for infection of African swine fever, swine flu, and Japanese encephalitis.

Dr Ankush Parihar, deputy commissioner, animal husbandry department, Pune district, said, “Samples of one dead pig had jaundice and samples of another tested positive for carbonic poisoning. However, the exact cause of death is still under investigation.”