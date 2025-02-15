Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mystery behind stray pig deaths continues, toll touches 41

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 15, 2025 07:24 AM IST

According to civic officials, 41 stray pigs have been reportedly found dead in Bharatnagar—Bhimale Tower Nullah locality near the Kothrud Garbage Depot in a week (February 6 to February 13)

Even as authorities are unable to explain the death of pigs in Kothrud area, the casualty count rises to 41 from 20. The sample results of two dead stray pigs could not conclude cause of death, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

PMC and veterinary department received the complaint about 12 pigs reportedly found dead in Kothrud on February 6. (HT PHOTO)
PMC and veterinary department received the complaint about 12 pigs reportedly found dead in Kothrud on February 6. (HT PHOTO)

According to civic officials, 41 stray pigs have been reportedly found dead in Bharatnagar—Bhimale Tower Nullah locality near the Kothrud Garbage Depot in a week (February 6 to February 13).

PMC and veterinary department received the complaint about 12 pigs reportedly found dead in Kothrud on February 6.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Autopsy of three deceased pigs has been done and blood samples of five living pigs from these areas have been sent to the laboratory. A round-the-clock squad has been appointed to observe these animals in the area.”

The animal samples have tested negative for infection of African swine fever, swine flu, and Japanese encephalitis.

Dr Ankush Parihar, deputy commissioner, animal husbandry department, Pune district, said, “Samples of one dead pig had jaundice and samples of another tested positive for carbonic poisoning. However, the exact cause of death is still under investigation.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On