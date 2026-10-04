Stokes throws for career-high 5TDs in Memphis' 59-8 drubbing of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marcus Stokes threw for a career-high five touchdowns and Memphis routed Charlotte 59-8 on Saturday in an American Conference opener. HT Image

Stokes completed 20 of 25 passes for 318 yards. Jermane Hayes caught six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Memphis moved its record to 7-7 in conference openers since joining the American in 2013.

Before halftime, Stokes threw scoring passes of 93, 25 and 28 to Hayes, Jemyri Davis and Hunter Tipton, respectively.

Philippe Laforge closed the first half with a 20-yard field for a 24-0 lead.

Charlotte got on the board when Henry Rutledge ran 75 yards untouched down the right sideline on the first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. The two-point conversion reduced the deficit to 24-8.

Memphis countered with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Stokes throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Stonka Burnside.

Rutledge ran six times for 111 yards.

It was the Tigers' largest win since they beat North Alabama 59-0 on Nov. 19, 2022.

The game start was moved to 11 a.m. EST from the previous scheduled start of 3:30 p.m. EST in anticipation of inclement weather later in the day.

Memphis: Travels to face UAB next Saturday.

Charlotte: Will try again for its first when the 49ers travel to face North Texas next Saturday.

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