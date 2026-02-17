Nanded flights resume after runway safety repairs

Flight operations at the Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Airport in Nanded. have resumed from Monday after a temporary suspension for runway repairs ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Pune–Nanded service, operated by Star Air under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, had been stopped two months ago after potholes were found on the main runway. As a safety precaution, all flight operations were suspended. Aviation experts, however, have raised broader concerns about infrastructure and monitoring standards at smaller airports. (HT)

A senior airport official said, “The runway repair and maintenance work at Nanded was carried out as per prescribed safety standards and in coordination with the concerned aviation authorities. All required inspections were completed before resuming flight operations.”

Due to the runway repairs, not only the Pune-Nanded service operated by Star Air 5 times a week, but also flights to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad were affected. With flight services now restored, the immediate disruption has ended. A Sikh devotee, Harjeet Bedi, said, “I regularly visit Nanded to pay my respects at Hazur Sahib, and the flight makes the journey much easier, especially for elderly pilgrims. We are happy that the flights have started again.”

Aviation experts, however, have raised broader concerns about infrastructure and monitoring standards at smaller airports. Aviation analyst Dhairyashil Vandekar said, “”Many small facilities remain unlicensed or under-equipped. Remedial steps must include runway strengthening and extension, installation of modern communication and navigation systems, deployment of full-time qualified ATC officers, procurement of dedicated crash tenders, and mandatory, frequent safety audits with stricter DGCA enforcement.”

Senior chartered flight pilot Manoj Pejawar also underlined the importance of strong infrastructure at smaller airports, “Even minor runway surface damage, such as potholes, can pose serious risks during take-off and landing. Good runway conditions, proper drainage, calibrated lighting, reliable navigation aids and trained ATC personnel are essential for safe operations, especially during poor weather conditions.”