Nandurbar teacher questioned over alleged role in MPSC drug inspector paper leak

PUNE: A Nandurbar-based college sports teacher, Mayur Thackeray, has come under the scanner in the alleged Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) drug inspector question paper leak, with investigators probing whether he acted as a conduit in passing a photocopy of the paper to one of the accused. Nandurbar-based college sports teacher has come under the scanner in the alleged MPSC drug inspector question paper leak case. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the case, including three from Nandurbar — coaching centre owner Pravin Patil, acting zilla parishad school principal Amrit Patil, and Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil.

According to the police complaint, Pravin allegedly passed a photocopy of the question paper to Amrit through Thackeray. Amrit’s daughter, Rutuja, had appeared for the examination and allegedly secured high marks. Investigators are probing the circumstances under which the leaked paper was circulated and the role of those who had access to it.

Thackeray confirmed that he was summoned and questioned by the police before the six arrests. His mobile phone was also examined during the inquiry.

“I have denied any involvement in the case. I know Amrit’s family. When Rutuja allegedly shared the question paper with her boyfriend Gaurav, she had told him not to disclose anything to me because she knew I would not approve of it,” Thackeray said.

Pravin has been running a coaching centre in Nandurbar town for more than a decade, where he prepares job aspirants for various competitive examinations conducted by the MPSC.

Amrit is the acting principal of a primary Zilla Parishad school in Shahada taluka, according to Nandurbar Zilla Parishad education department officials. She was also a recipient of the Adarsh Shikshak (ideal teacher) award around six years ago.

Nandurbar superintendent of police Ashwini Sanap said that the local police are assisting investigators in the case.

“There are no police cases against the trio in Nandurbar. However, we have been sharing inputs with the investigating team whenever sought during the probe,” Sanap said.