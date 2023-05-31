Four held for possession of drugs worth 5 cr

The Narcotics Cell of Pune custom department arrested four accused for alleged involvement in methamphetamine drug supply and seized a 1kg substance worth ₹5 crores, said officials. Acting on the intel, officials laid a trap and intercepted a car (in pic) passing through the toll booth. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported on May 29 at the Khed Shivapur toll plaza. According to officials, they received information on the possible movement of a stash of drugs through the toll plaza. Acting on the intel, officials laid a trap and intercepted a car passing through the toll booth. During interrogation, authorities came to know that the apprehended person was on his way to deliver methamphetamine to a Lonavla-based individual.

Later to nab the accused, police asked him to continue his delivery process and arrested one accused from Lonavla while accepting the consignment.

During the probe, the names of the two more Satara-based individuals involved in the operation came to light. Again, with the help of the two accused, police laid a trap and arrested them from Satara on Tuesday night.

According to officials, police seized 850 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle at the Khed Shivapur toll plaza, additionally, a seizure of 200 grams was made near Lonavala.