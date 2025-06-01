Narlikar was deeply committed to IUCAA’s welfare: Srianand

IUCAA is a living memory of Jayant Narlikar,” said professor R Srianand, director, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) recalling the legacy of the astrophysicist who laid the foundation for one of India’s premier research institutions. “Even decades from now, I believe IUCAA will continue to reflect the ideals he established. Our ideas may evolve with time and context, but the spirit he injected into this institute will remain unchanged.” The Pune International Centre on Saturday hosted the Dr Jayant Narlikar Memorial Lecture as tribute to the life and works of the globally known scientist and founding director of IUCAA. (HT PHOTO)

Srianand said, “One of the most important things I hope to learn from him is how to conduct meaningful, independent research. He was among the few who boldly proposed alternate theories about the universe.”

He noted Narlikar’s extraordinary ability to engage and continuously inspire students, recalled the structured pace of his lectures — very calm, non-hurried, and deeply impactful.

“You would never feel rushed in his class,” he said. “He maintained a consistent speed throughout the one hour and yet managed to cover a tremendous amount of material. It reflected the level of preparation and research he brought to his lecture.”

Srianand said that Narlikar as an administrator was a very democratic person, tolerant, and deeply committed to the welfare of the IUCAA. “He had incredible tolerance. Where others might have reacted harshly, he chose to listen and let people be heard. Despite being an internationally respected physicist, Narlikar always remained available for everyone from faculty to driver,” he said.

He recalled Narlikar’s emotional attachment to IUCAA, especially his continued presence at events such as retirement functions of faculty, and did not impose his ideas on the new director.

Professor Ajit Kembhavi said, “Narlikar, along with Fred Hoyle and others, helped develop the Steady State Theory, which was a serious alternative to the Big Bang. They suggested that new matter is constantly created, so the universe always looks the same and has no beginning. Even though this idea was later set aside after the discovery of cosmic microwave background radiation, it was an important and creative theory at the time.”