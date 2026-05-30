Nasrapur child murder case: Six witnesses depose before special court; daily trial ordered

The trial in the Nasrapur child murder case gathered pace on Friday, with six prosecution witnesses deposing before a special court in Pune. Those examined included the victim’s parents, a panch witness associated with the inquest proceedings, and local residents who took part in the search after the child went missing. The accused, Bhimrao Kamble, 65, has been chargesheeted by Rajgad police and is facing trial before Special Judge S.R. Salunkhe. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case pertains to the alleged abduction and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka on May 1. The accused, Bhimrao Kamble, 65, has been chargesheeted by Rajgad police and is facing trial before Special Judge S.R. Salunkhe.

According to the prosecution, documentary and electronic evidence, including CCTV footage, photographs, the FIR, witness statements and the victim’s birth certificate, has been submitted before the court. Witnesses were also questioned about the sequence of events leading to the discovery of the crime.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar led the examination of witnesses, while the defence cross-examined them. Proceedings focused on establishing the circumstances of the case and the evidence collected during the investigation.

The prosecution also sought the addition of a charge related to the destruction of evidence, arguing that the accused had attempted to conceal material evidence after the offence. Pune Rural Police have filed a chargesheet running over 1,100 pages. While investigators identified more than 120 witnesses, the prosecution said it expects to examine 82 during the trial.

Considering the gravity of the case and the public interest it has generated, the special court has directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis. Further witness examination will continue on Saturday.

Speaking after the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said the expedited trial was aimed at ensuring timely justice and maintaining public confidence in the criminal justice system.