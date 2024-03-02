NCDC experts review strategies for rabies elimination in Pune

A team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi conducted a review meeting of the national rabies control programme in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday. The NCDC along with state animal husbandry department and PATH has organised a training programme for all district veterinary officers across the state for rabies diagnosis and surveillance. (HT FILE)

The experts during the meeting suggested capacity building and strategies towards the effective elimination of dog-mediated rabies.

The meeting was held at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital in Baner as part of the rabies free city initiative.

It was headed by Dr Ajit Shewale, deputy director, One Health Division, NCDC who reviewed rabies prevention activities in the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad city and state.

The meeting was attended by officials from PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), public health department, animal husbandry and representatives of PATH, a non-governing organisation (NGO).

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent of PMC, said, “Various strategies that can be implemented in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area under the rabies free city initiative to achieve zero human deaths by dog-mediated rabies were discussed. Also, strategies to increase mass dog vaccination to interrupt transmission were emphasised.”

The NCDC along with state animal husbandry department and PATH has organised a training programme for all district veterinary officers across the state for rabies diagnosis and surveillance.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, the experts have directed us to work on both human and animal components to eliminate rabies in the city.

“As part of human components, they have directed us to increase the number of healthcare facilities which would provide round-the-clock treatment for animal bites patients. They have suggested that the rabies and dog bite reporting department should work in coordination with the team conducting the stray dog immunization programme,” said Dr Pawar.

“There should be community involvement for animal birth control and immunisation of stray canines has been suggested by NCDC,” he added.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, infectious disease expert and head of Naidu Hospital, said, as per the NCDC suggestions the dog bite victims should receive the best required medical attention at the earliest.

“There is a need for more centres that handle animal bite cases to be developed. “We have been asked to have more such facilities and all healthcare facilities should have adequate stock of anti rabies vaccines,” he said.