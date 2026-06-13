NCMC mandatory for women, seniors from Aug 1

PUNE: Beginning August 1, 2026, women, senior citizens and ‘Amrit’ senior citizen passengers travelling on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will be required to possess a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) as part of the state’s push towards digitising public transport services and ensuring greater transparency in the distribution of travel concessions. Beginning August 1, 2026, MSRTC bus passengers will be required to possess National Common Mobility Card as part of the state’s push towards digitising public transport services. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The decision, announced by the state transport department on Thursday, is expected to impact millions who currently avail fare concessions on state transport (ST) buses across Maharashtra. Authorities said that the move is aimed at streamlining ticketing operations, improving passenger data management, and preventing the misuse of concession schemes.

So far, around 5.1 million citizens across the state have registered for NCMCs. Of these, nearly 2.5 million cards have already been activated while the remaining registered beneficiaries are in the process of receiving and activating their cards. Officials have urged eligible passengers to complete the process well before the August 1 deadline to avoid inconvenience while travelling. More than 4,000 NCMC distribution centres have been set up across Maharashtra to facilitate registration and card issuance. The centres function in both urban and rural areas to ensure that women and senior citizens can access the service without difficulty.

State transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said, “The NCMC system is being implemented to ensure that women, senior citizens and ‘Amrit’ senior citizens receive government travel concessions in a smooth and transparent manner. The initiative will modernise ticketing operations, improve accountability and help build a more efficient public transport system. We appeal to all eligible passengers to obtain and activate their cards before August 1 so that they can continue availing concession benefits without interruption.”

Sarnaik warned that strict action will be taken against any distribution centres found charging more than the prescribed fee for issuing the cards. “Any malpractice in the distribution of NCMCs will not be tolerated. If any centre is found collecting excess charges from beneficiaries, its distribution licence will be cancelled immediately and necessary action will be initiated. Citizens should report such instances to the authorities,” he said.

The minister added that the introduction of the NCMC system marks a significant step in the digital transformation of Maharashtra’s public transport network, and is expected to encourage wider adoption of cashless and technology-driven services in the coming years.

Welcoming the initiative, Pune resident and senior citizen Suresh Kulkarni said that the system could make travel more convenient if implemented effectively. “A single smart card linked to concession benefits will save time and reduce confusion during ticket booking. However, the government must ensure that elderly passengers, especially those in rural areas, receive proper guidance and easy access to the registration process,” he said.