NCP chief Sharad Pawar visits ailing Pune MP Girish Bapat at hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat in hospital.

Bapat is recuperating in Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the past few days and Pawar wished him a speedy recovery. BJP MP Bapat has been suffering from breathing issues.

Bapat’s failing health has sparked concerns among many BJP party workers and even the other parties as there has been no marked improvement in his health.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier visited Bapat and inquired about his health. After visiting Bapat at hospital, Fadnavis said, “The health condition of Pune MP is improving and he will soon be discharged. Doctors are also of the same opinion.”

Bapat, known for simplicity has always garnered appreciation amongst partymen across all ranks and is known for preserving the political culture of the city. He has always been known to have cross party links and shared good equations with the top leadership and grassroot workers at ease.

According to Bapat he had gone for a function two months ago and has fallen ill since then.

The NCP President has been a close friend of Bapat and shares excellent equations with him.