NCP holds protest over suspension of MPs

The Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) city unit on Wednesday staged a protest over suspension of Opposition party MPs in the Parliament on Tuesday. NCP MP Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe were suspended by the government. NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap and other office-bearers held the protest at Warje on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap and other office-bearers held the protest at Warje on Wednesday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Jagtap said, “The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to supress the opposition party’s voice that is vital for a democratic nation. This week only, the same government awarded Sule a best parliamentarian award and the next day suspended her.”

Kolhe said, “We were raising voice on citizens’ issue. We were asking discussion over ban on onion export and other farmer issues. But the government did not want to discuss any issues.”