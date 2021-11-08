NCP MP Amol Kolhe going into “seclusion” over mental, physical stress

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party’s MP from Shirur, Amol Kolhe, announced plans to go into ‘’seclusion’’ due to “mental and physical stress”.

In a post on social media, Kolhe said during his days in seclusion, he will take an ‘’overview’’ of some ‘’extreme decisions’’ taken by him. As Kolhe’s post went viral on social media, it fuelled speculations about his next political move.

‘’Time to overview: For last some days, months and year, I ran unconsciously, took some extreme decisions and unexpected steps. But while doing all this, had to do a lot of balancing act, time management and had gone under stress and because of all this, I am now exhausted mentally and physically,’’ the actor-turned-politician wrote in the social media post.

Kolhe said meditation and contemplation were needed to get rid of mental stress.

‘’Will have to think about the decisions taken (in the past) and perhaps need rethinking too and for that (I ) am going into seclusion,’’ he said.

Kolhe stated that he will remain incommunicado for some time.

‘’We will meet again soon with new elan and energy’’, he added. He also underlined that he was going in for ‘’contemplation’’ and not to a ‘’contemplation camp’’. In the 2019 general elections, Kolhe defeated Shiv sena candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. Kolhe, who was with Sena before the Lok Sbha elections, had become a household name in Maharashtra by essaying the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in a television serial “Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji” and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in”Raja Shiv Chhatrapati”.