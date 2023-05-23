Home / Cities / Pune News / Some MVA leaders are of view to go solo in BMC polls: Sharad Pawar

ByYogesh Joshi
May 23, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Speaking in Pune, Pawar said, no discussion on seat sharing between the MVA alliance has taken place so far and a committee of two members each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena will discuss the issue

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party president Sharad Pawar on Monday said some leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are of the view that parties like Congress should fight Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls alone although the final decision has not been taken yet.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party president Sharad Pawar . (HT FILE PHOTO)
Speaking in Pune, Pawar said, no discussion on seat sharing between the MVA alliance has taken place so far and a committee of two members each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena will discuss the issue.

According to Pawar, if the seat-sharing talks face problems, there is a proposal that the committee will approach him, Uddhav Thackeray or Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve it.

On being asked about leaders like Nana Patole staking claim on certain seats, Pawar said, “We are going to discuss how to go for BMC elections. There are views of some leaders that Congress and others should go alone in the BMC polls. There are different views on whether it is beneficial or not. But no final decision has been taken yet,” said Pawar.

On being asked about allegations by BJP leaders that leaders from the opposition are triggering communal conflicts, Pawar termed it as a “big joke”.

“If you see who are involved in these conflicts, it is time to probe if there is any role of those in power involved in such instances,” he said.

On being asked if he is a contender for the post of prime minister, Pawar replied said, “I am not contesting the next election so where is the question of becoming a PM candidate? I am not in the race to become PM. We want a leadership who can work for the development of the nation.”

“Our efforts are for bringing the Opposition together, and the same efforts are being made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,” he said.

    Yogesh Joshi

    Yogesh Joshi is Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times. He covers politics, security, development and human rights from Western Maharashtra.

maha vikas aghadi nationalist congress party sharad pawar + 1 more
