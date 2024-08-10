 NCP (SP) launches Shiv Swarajya Yatra rally from Shivneri Fort - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCP (SP) launches Shiv Swarajya Yatra rally from Shivneri Fort

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2024 07:36 AM IST

NCP (SP) on Friday kicked off its Shiv Swarajya Yatra rally from Shivneri Fort in the presence of party state president Jayant Patil, MP Amol Kolhe and Anil Deshmukh

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharadchandra Pawar (SP) on Friday kicked off its ‘Shiv Swarajya Yatra’ rally from Shivneri Fort in the presence of party state president Jayant Patil, MP Amol Kolhe and Anil Deshmukh. The yatra will pass through several assembly constituencies from where NCP (SP) is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

NCP (SP) on Friday kicked off its Shiv Swarajya Yatra rally from Shivneri Fort in the presence of party state president Jayant Patil (in pic), MP Amol Kolhe and Anil Deshmukh. (ANI FILE)
NCP (SP) on Friday kicked off its Shiv Swarajya Yatra rally from Shivneri Fort in the presence of party state president Jayant Patil (in pic), MP Amol Kolhe and Anil Deshmukh. (ANI FILE)

Addressing NCP (SP) workers, Patil said, “In the coming days, the ruling party will make promises. They will claim to continue with various schemes. But like the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, citizens should vote wisely and keep these people away from power.”

Interestingly, NCP (SP) launched its rally a day after NCP led by Ajit Pawar began its ‘Jan Sanman Yatra’ rally from Nashik district on Thursday. All parties are gearing up for the coming assembly elections. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has started melawas with party workers in various cities. Thackeray on Friday held a melawa in Thane. Last week, he called a melawa in Pune. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is currently touring Marathwada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / NCP (SP) launches Shiv Swarajya Yatra rally from Shivneri Fort
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On