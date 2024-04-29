NCP’s Abhijit Patil likely to join BJP

Against the backdrop of escalating turmoil following the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank’s (MSCB) actions against the Vittahal Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, Abhijit Patil, chairman of the sugar factory and prominent NCP leader from Pandharpur, met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis during his halt in Solapur. Two years ago, Patil (R) won the sugar factory from Bhagirath Bhalke son of former MLA Bharat Nana Bhalke. (HT PHOTO)

Sources indicate that amidst the factory’s precarious financial situation, Patil is likely to join the BJP, marking a significant political shift in the region.

On Friday, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC) took decisive action against Abhijit Patil by seizing sugar stock of 1 lakh gunny bags of the Vitthal Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, a sugar factory in Pandharpur, due to a defaulted loan amounting to a staggering ₹430 crore. Now, Patil has sought to explore alternative avenues to address the factory’s financial woes and safeguard the interests of its stakeholders.

The meeting with Fadnavis is seen as a strategic move by Patil to explore potential alliances and seek support amid the factory’s ongoing crisis.

Two years ago, Patil won the sugar factory from Bhagirath Bhalke son of former MLA Bharat Nana Bhalke. After that, in the first crushing season, the factory crushed 7.80 lakh MT of sugar cane and in the second year, the factory crushed 10.85 lakh MT of sugarcane. In 2023, Patil joined the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP and Pawar announced his assembly election ticket from Pandharpur-Mangalwedha constituency. Since then, Patil has been a close associate of Pawar in Solapur district. Patil aggressively campaigned for the party’s candidate Mohite-Patil from the Madha constituency.

Patil has a strong mass support in Solapur district, specifically in Pandharpur. Over 1.5 lakh votes from Pandharpur are associated with Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Reacting to the development, NCP (SCP) state president Jayant Patil said, “The Vitthal Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana began operations under the benevolent shadow of the late Annasaheb. It functioned exceptionally well in the past. However, later it fell into a crisis. You all elected Abhijit Patil to the panel. He, too, worked hard for it. But now, the news is coming that he might join the BJP in the next 2-3 days.”

Amidst mounting pressure and the urgency to find viable solutions, it is speculated that Abhijit Patil is considering joining the BJP, a decision driven by the need for effective intervention to stabilise the factory’s financial predicament.