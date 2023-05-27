Pune Lok Sabha bypoll: Ajit Pawar stakes claim on seat citing NCPs strength

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday staked claim on Pune Lok Sabha seat stating that the NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has a strong hold in the constituency and should get to contest the seat which was vacated by the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat. Ajit Pawar on Saturday staked claim on Pune Lok Sabha seat stating that the NCP in the MVA alliance has a strong hold in the constituency. (HT PHOTO)

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Pawar said, “I have received information from internal sources that the bypoll election for Loksabha seat of Pune is likely to be announced soon. We were not expecting any election since only one year is remained for the Lok Sabha Election 2024.”

Regarding the seat sharing, Pawar said, “In my opinion, the MVA, will contest as one unit. When the elections are announced, the party which has the most strength in the constituency should get the ticket. Among the MVA allies – NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP is strongest. NCP has had 40 corporators in PMC and Congress has had only 10. The NCP also has two MLAs in the city. The party has a good base and hence, considering this, it should get the seat.

Traditionally, it is the Congress which has contested the Pune Lok Sabha seat and Pawar’s assertion is likely to cause friction in the alliance. Pune district has four Lok Sabha seats- Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval. According to the party’s seat sharing, NCP has three seats and Pune is with Congress.

Reacting to Pawar’s statement, Congress leader Mohan Joshi said, “We have better understanding in Maha Vikas Agadhi and Pune seat will remain with Congress.”

A senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity said, “Recently, Sharad Pawar had said that among the four seats, the NCP cannot keep all of them and needs to share it with the alliance. If the NCP wants Congress’s seat, then they must hand over Baramati seat or any of the three seats to Congress.”