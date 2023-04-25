Ajit Pawar asks govt to sensitively handle Ratnagiri refinery project protest

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has called the state government to handle public protest against the proposed refinery in Ratnagiri through peaceful means. Locals have staged protest over the soil quality survey for proposed refinery initiated by the administration. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking on Tuesday at Baramati, Pawar demanded that the protests by locals against a refinery project in Ratnagiri district be handled with sensitivity and the state government stop the survey till an amicable solution is reached.

Locals have staged protest over the soil quality survey for proposed refinery initiated by the administration.

Pawar said “suppressing” the voice of journalists reporting on protests against the refinery project at Barsu in the district must be stopped.

“Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. The protesters are being arrested. The government should respect the sentiments of locals and deal with the issue showing sensitivity,” Pawar said.

Pawar said chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should find a solution through dialogue. “Till that time, the survey (for the refinery project) should be stopped,” he said.

The refinery project was initially planned at Nanar in the district. Following protests by locals earlier, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government had suggested to the Centre an alternative site for the multi-billion dollar refinery project at Barsu.

But here as well, the project is met with public opposition.

Ratnagiri district will also house the world’s largest nuclear power park in Jaitapur. Locals have opposed this project also.