NEET exam paper was easy and balanced, say students

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) was held at various centres in Pune city on Sunday. Students said the exam paper was easy and balanced as compared to last year’s examination which was held in December last year.

NEET is an all-India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc

The examination was scheduled at 2 pm across the given centres and the entry for the applicants started from 12.30 onwards. While the exam timing was from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

Shruti Kalantri, an applicant, said, “Overall the paper was easy and as we had prepared well, the physics and biology part was an easy one to solve. While the extra minutes given this time gave us additional time to recheck answers and also to think over the leftover questions and attempt it.”

Another applicant Himanshu Gite said, “The exam was a tough one for me, especially the chemistry part was too lengthy. I hope to score well and get admission at a good medical college.”

On other hand, there was a demand raised by some students and student organisations to postpone the exam.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “In Maharashtra and various parts of the country as well there is flood-like situation and thousands of people have been relocated from their houses. Due to this many students missed the exams.