NEET exam paper was easy and balanced, say students
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) was held at various centres in Pune city on Sunday. Students said the exam paper was easy and balanced as compared to last year’s examination which was held in December last year.
NEET is an all-India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc
The examination was scheduled at 2 pm across the given centres and the entry for the applicants started from 12.30 onwards. While the exam timing was from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.
Shruti Kalantri, an applicant, said, “Overall the paper was easy and as we had prepared well, the physics and biology part was an easy one to solve. While the extra minutes given this time gave us additional time to recheck answers and also to think over the leftover questions and attempt it.”
Another applicant Himanshu Gite said, “The exam was a tough one for me, especially the chemistry part was too lengthy. I hope to score well and get admission at a good medical college.”
On other hand, there was a demand raised by some students and student organisations to postpone the exam.
Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “In Maharashtra and various parts of the country as well there is flood-like situation and thousands of people have been relocated from their houses. Due to this many students missed the exams.
SCERT plans to develop foreign language training for school teachers
The State Council of Education Research and Training plans to develop a separate training programme for teachers who can learn foreign languages with the help of institute like Goethe and other language experts.
Three criminals from Pune arrested under MCOCA
The Khadak police on Sunday booked three criminals under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The gang leader Srinath alias Tikya Ashok Shelar (22) and Shelar's two accomplices Kunal Suresh Jadhav (22) and Ganesh Ballappa Koli (21) had created a reign of terror in the area to establish their supremacy. Shelar and his aides had committed serious crimes like theft, robbery, murder, rioting, molestation, among others.
18-year-old booked for rash driving in Pune
PUNE The Wakad Police have booked an eighteen-year-old youth for rash and negligent driving. The youth has been identified as a resident of Santosh Nagar in Wakad (18), Stavan Subodh Salvi. According to the police, the accused drove his bike in a rash and negligent way which was dangerous and could have led to a life threat to the other road users. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
Hit by taxi, 19-year-old biker comes under tanker wheels
Mumbai: Family of a 19-year-old boy was devastated after their neighbour informed them about a freak accident involving the teenager on Saturday night. The neighbour was on the same road in Sewri where in an attempt to overtake a tanker, the teenage biker was hit by a taxi, fell under the wheels of the tanker, and died on the spot. His father Sanjay Kadam works in BPT Bombay Port Trust as a peon.
Police take action against revellers on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
PUNE The State Highway Police, along with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, have begun taking action against revellers or four-wheeler owners who park their vehicles along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for sightseeing. According to the police, on Sunday, as many as 50 car owners were fined Rs 500 each for violating the guidelines.
