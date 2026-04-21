New Amrit Bharat Express train to link Pune with Varanasi

The city has received a major boost in rail connectivity to North India, as the ministry of railways has approved Amrit Bharat Express between Hadapsar (Pune) and Banaras (Varanasi), along with the conversion of the existing Pune–Jabalpur special train into a regular service. The new train will originate from Hadapsar terminal, which is expected to reduce congestion at Pune railway station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Monday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sent an official letter to Murlidhar Mohol, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, to communicate the decision.

The new train will originate from Hadapsar terminal, which is expected to reduce congestion at Pune railway station and provide more direct, faster connectivity for passengers.

Mohol said, “The demand for better rail connectivity between Pune and North India had been pending for years, especially for senior citizens travelling to pilgrimage destinations. The approval of the Amrit Bharat Express and the regularisation of the Pune–Jabalpur train have fulfilled the long-awaited aspirations of lakhs of passengers.”

The Pune–Jabalpur special train (02131/02132) will operate permanently with new number 20161/20162 as the Pune–Jabalpur Express. The change is expected to make advance reservations easier year-round and reduce the higher fares typically associated with special trains, offering relief to passengers.

“Getting a direct train to Varanasi has been a long-standing demand for many of us who travel regularly for religious purposes. The new service will save both time and effort,” said Gorakshnath Pandey, a regular commuter from Pune.

“The regularisation of the Pune–Jabalpur train is a big relief. Earlier, uncertainty around special trains made planning difficult, but now we can book tickets in advance without worry,” said Manasi Prajapati, another frequent commuter.