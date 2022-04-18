New digital training facility for disabled students at SPPU
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) with Youth for Jobs foundation, on Monday, started a digital training facility at the Centre for Disability Studies and Inclusive Education, School of Education, SPPU for physically disabled students in the university campus.
As the offline classes have started now, this facility centre will help disabled students in their studies. The centre was inaugurated bySPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.
The centre has 25 desktop computers, various other digital laboratory equipments. “The plan is to impart professional IT training to students with disabilities and make them employable. This will be an equal opportunity provided to them by having a sustainable income source,” said Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, director, SPPU School of Education.
SPPU has collaborated with Youth for Jobs foundation to run short duration certificate training programs to impart job-oriented skills in students with disabilities in the new facility.
“The modern facilities and equipment at this centre will certainly help physically disabled students and all of them should take its benefit. Also, it is necessary to know about the new job opportunities in this field and for that we re planning to start new job-oriented courses for students,” said Prof Karmalkar.
-
Produce minor arrested in Jahangirpuri clash before JJB, HC orders Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city police to right away produce a 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board. The direction came after the Delhi Police told the bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
-
Organisers booked for carrying out procession without in Jahangirpuri: DCP
The Delhi Police has arrested a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Prem Sharma, for carrying out a procession on Saturday evening in Jahangirpuri area, where clashes broke out between two groups, without any permission, said DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani on Monday. Prem Sharma is a zila sewa pramukh of the VHP, according to the police, which said further investigation was underway.
-
Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ansar and Aslam, the accused in Jahangirpuri violence case, to two more days police custody, news agency ANI reported. During the hearing, the Delhi Police told court that the main accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then allegedly hatched a conspiracy. Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police holds Aman Committee meet to maintain peace
Two days after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police on Monday held another round of meetings with members of local peace committees and urged them to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours, according to reports. On Sunday too, the police held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas.
-
Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur
A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries. Also read: Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village. Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics