New digital training facility for disabled students at SPPU

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) with Youth for Jobs foundation, on Monday, started a digital training facility at the Centre for Disability Studies and Inclusive Education, School of Education, SPPU for physically disabled students in the university campus.

As the offline classes have started now, this facility centre will help disabled students in their studies. The centre was inaugurated bySPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

The centre has 25 desktop computers, various other digital laboratory equipments. “The plan is to impart professional IT training to students with disabilities and make them employable. This will be an equal opportunity provided to them by having a sustainable income source,” said Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, director, SPPU School of Education.

SPPU has collaborated with Youth for Jobs foundation to run short duration certificate training programs to impart job-oriented skills in students with disabilities in the new facility.

“The modern facilities and equipment at this centre will certainly help physically disabled students and all of them should take its benefit. Also, it is necessary to know about the new job opportunities in this field and for that we re planning to start new job-oriented courses for students,” said Prof Karmalkar.