New flyover, roads to ease traffic in Hinjewadi IT Park

Traffic congestion in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, is a daily concern for commuters. To address this, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is building a new flyover and alternative roads to reduce travel time. A frequent traffic jam at Laxmi Chowk is being addressed by building a four-lane, 720-meter flyover. (HT PHOTO)

Several infrastructure projects are proposed in Hinjewadi IT Park, with some fast-tracked by MIDC, said officials.

A frequent traffic jam at Laxmi Chowk is being addressed by building a four-lane, 720-meter flyover. The bridge will cost ₹40 crore, and the tender process is in its final stage. Officials confirmed that work on the bridge will begin soon.

MIDC officials stated plans to widen the 900-meter road from Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk to Smshanabhoomi (crematorium) in Hinjewadi, making it six lanes at a cost of ₹ 24.74 crore. Additionally, a 5-kilometer road connecting phase one to phase three of the IT Park will be built, costing ₹ 584.14 crore. The land for both projects is with the public works department, which will acquire any additional land needed. Once the land acquisition is completed, MIDC will begin road work.

Nitin Wankhede, chief engineer of MIDC, said, “Several infrastructure projects are being carried out to address traffic congestion in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park. Industries minister Uday Samant had instructed us to expedite these projects. MIDC is taking necessary steps and working towards solving the traffic issue in the future.”

Work is underway on the six-lane road connecting Baner directly to the IT Park. The road is 5.75 kilometres long, with 2.5 kilometres completed. The remaining 3.25 kilometres will begin after the Pune Metro Region Development Authority (PMRDA) approves the Town Planning Scheme (TP Scheme). Additionally, 300 CCTV cameras are being installed for security in the IT Park. At present, 280 CCTVs have already been installed.

Last month, after re-taking charge of the industries ministry, Samant held a meeting with the Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA). The meeting covered 17 issues, including traffic congestion, solid waste management, electricity shortages, and high accommodation costs in Hinjewadi.