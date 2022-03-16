New integrated terminal at Pune airport to be ready by August 2023
PUNE The new integrated terminal building with enhanced capacity is under construction at Pune airport and is likely to be completed by August 2023. At least 55% of work has been completed so far, said, officials.
Earlier, the proposed date of completion was August 2022 which was then revised to January 2023.
Officials said, once ready, the new terminal building will reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction of the terminal building at the cost of ₹475 crore.
“The existing terminal building with a built-up area of only 22,300sqm has the capacity to handle passengers up to seven million passengers per annum (MPPA). AAI has undertaken the work for the construction of the state-of-the-art new terminal with a built-up area of more than 5,00,000 sq ft. The new terminal integrated with the existing terminal, will have a built-up area of 7,50,000 sq ft with a passenger handling capacity of 16 MPPA,” stated Press Information Bureau release.
The new integrated terminal building (including the old building) will be centrally air-conditioned with the provision of ten passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and an in-line baggage handling system. The building will be an energy-efficient building with a four-Star GRIHA rating. Provision of 36,000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets have been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers.
To give a permanent solution to the parking issue, a multilevel car park (ground plus three-storeyed and two basement floors) with a cost of Rs. 120 crore is also under construction and is likely to be commissioned by July 2022.
The multi-level car parking will have a capacity for parking of 1,024 cars and will be connected to the departure area of an existing building with a sky bridge with the provision of staircase, escalators and elevators at building a side for dropping/going up.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics