New ITI admission dates announced 

The directorate of Vocational Education and Training has revised the schedule for the ongoing ITI admission process, moving several key dates forward by two to three days. The decision was made in response to confusion surrounding Class 11 admissions following the announcement of Class 10 results. Similarly, the final merit list, originally set for July 3, will now be declared on July 1. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the updated timeline, the provisional merit list, previously scheduled for June 30, will now be released on June 28. Similarly, the final merit list, originally set for July 3, will now be declared on July 1. The first admission list will be published on July 7, with admissions for the first round taking place from July 8 to July 12. The second round will run from July 17 to July 22, followed by the third round from July 27 to August 1. The institute-level counselling round is scheduled for August 11.

The revised timeline also affects earlier phases of the process. The last date for submitting online applications is now June 26 (until 5:00 PM), and applicants can confirm their admission by paying the required fees until June 27. The preference filling window will remain open until June 28, 5:00 PM. After the release of the provisional merit list, students will be able to submit objections until June 30. The final merit list will be released on July 1.

Since the ITI admission process began on May 15, a total of 1,98,192 students have registered. Of these, 1,84,119 have completed their applications, and 1,81,125 have confirmed their applications by paying the admission fee. On average, nearly three lakh students apply for ITI courses across the state each year.