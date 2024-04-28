 New Pune airport terminal to start by first week of May - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
New Pune airport terminal to start by first week of May

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 10:22 PM IST

According to the Airport Authority of India, only Air India and Air India Express flights will be permitted to operate in the first phase

The new terminal at Pune Airport is expected to open for travellers in the first week of May. According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Pune, only Air India and Air India Express flights will be permitted to operate in the first phase.

According to the AAI, flights from other airlines will continue to operate from the old terminal for the time being, while the two airlines will undertake ‘test flights’ to check if passengers encounter any issues passing through the new terminal. (HT PHOTO)
According to the AAI, flights from other airlines will continue to operate from the old terminal for the time being, while the two airlines will undertake ‘test flights’ to check if passengers encounter any issues passing through the new terminal.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BICAS) recently approved the new terminal. Following that, testing of specific planes for the new terminal started. On average, 16 flights of ‘Air India’ and ‘Air India Express’ operate through the Pune airport each day. As a result, 32 flights will operate daily from the new terminal.

“Although BICAS has approved the new terminal at Pune Airport, the letter has not yet been received. As soon as the letter is received, the procedure of opening the terminal to passengers will commence. The specific date, however, cannot be determined at this time,” Santosh Dhoke, director of Pune Airport said.

News / Cities / Pune / New Pune airport terminal to start by first week of May
