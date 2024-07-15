New terminal building of Pune airport begins operations

Punekars’ long wait is over as the new terminal building of Pune airport has finally begun operations on Sunday. Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol handed over a boarding pass to the first passenger of the Air India flight from Pune to Delhi. While flyers are happy that the new terminal building has begun operations, they are waiting anxiously for all airlines to begin operations from here. Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol handed over a boarding pass to the first passenger of the Air India flight from Pune to Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

On Sunday, two airlines (Air India and Air India Express) began operations from the new terminal building. Air India (AI) flight 858 (Pune to Delhi) and Air India Express flight I5 320 (Pune to Bhubaneswar) were the first flights to depart from the new terminal building of Pune airport. The remaining airlines will begin operations from the new terminal building in a phased manner.

“The air transport sector in India has made great progress during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this transport service has reached third place globally. And now, 20 to 25 more new airports will be constructed across the country in the coming period. Due to the new terminal building in Pune, it will be possible to transport around 90 lakh to one crore passengers every year easily from here. All the services from the old terminal will soon be made available from the new terminal,” said Mohol on the occasion.

“In the last 10 years, 469 new air routes have been opened in the country and new terminals have been built at airports like Delhi, Bangalore and Ayodhya. This is an achievement that should make every Indian proud,” Mohol said.

Considering the growing number of passengers flying in and out of Pune and the inadequacy of the old terminal, the new terminal has been constructed at Lohegaon airport and decorated in a manner befitting Pune’s rich history and culture. The PM had formally inaugurated the new terminal building on March 10. After completing all the unfinished work, the terminal has finally been thrown open to the public.

Meanwhile, passengers are waiting for all airlines to start operations from the new terminal building. Priyanka Rathi, a flyer, said, “The new terminal building should take over operations of all airlines as many of us travel by Indigo, Spice Jet or other airlines which are not yet operational from the new building. The old terminal is very much congested and during the weekends, there are long queues of passengers.”