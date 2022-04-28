New Veterans’ Node at Southern Command to address concerns
A Veterans’ Node has been created at headquarters Southern Command unit run canteen complex. The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station for addressing their concerns.
It’s a complex with tailor made workstations to facilitate easy access and to expeditiously provide information of various benefits and entitlements. The Southern Star fraternity reaffirms its commitment to the cause of veterans and their well-being.
Southern Star Veterans’ Node complex was inaugurated by the senior most Veteran in Pune station, Lt Gen B T Pandit, PVSM, VrC (Retd) on April 28 in presence of Lt Gen JS Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command and veterans of Pune station.
The veterans expressed happiness and gratitude to the Army Commander and Headquarter Southern Command for the welfare initiatives being under taken for veterans
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday that the party would be revamped at state and district levels to infuse new life in it after the assembly poll debacle. Without naming anyone, he said that certain leaders considered themselves superior but no one was above the party. He also advised his party men against adopting ugly tactics to rise to powerful positions. “Let your work speak for you,” he said.
When I started schooling more than seven decades ago, great emphasis was laid on good handwriting. Senior class students wrote on paper with factory-made pens, specifically designed to take on different replaceable nibs. Different nibs were used for different purposes. Beverly nib was used for general writing, while, Proper English was written with a nib called G Nib. For English writing practice, the notebook pages had four lightly printed horizontal lines to guide the writer.
A press note dated April 27 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief Gaurav Gupta stated that COVID-19 vaccinations has seen a significant progress in Bengaluru. The note said that all citizens above the age of 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 96% with the second dose. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that COVID should become a part of everyone's lifestyle.
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday backed actor Sudeep over his comment that Hindi is not India's national language. This came after Bollywood star Ajay Devgn responded to Sudeep in Hindi on Twitter and said: “Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language.” Sudeep said he understood what the Bollywood star wrote as they have respected, loved, and learnt Hindi.
The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation because of a massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi on Tuesday. As many as 40 firefighters and ten fire engines had been rushed to the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday. Bhalswa is among the three big landfills in Delhi, besides Ghazipur and Okhla.
