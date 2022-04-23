Newly married couple, niece dead as tree falls on two-wheeler in Pune
PUNE A couple was killed in Purandar area of Pune district after a branch of a tree fell on them on Friday night. The incident happened when the two were riding on a two-wheeler along with a 5-year-old child.
Unseasonal rainfall, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, is suspected to have led to the felling of a branch of a tree growing along Saswad road, according to the police.
The deceased were identified as Rasika and Renukesh Jadhav, both in their 30s. The two were married only days ago, according to the police and were headed to a relative’s house.
“The child was his niece. They were heading from Saswad towards Parinche, which is their village. A passerby found them but they were both declared dead on arrival at the district hospital,” said senior police inspector Annasaheb Gholap of Saswad police station.
A case of accidental death was recorded at Saswad police station.
-
Mobile shop wall broken to steal 307 phones worth ₹52.3 lakh
PUNE A burglary was reported at a mobile shop in Somwar peth area of Pune late on Thursday. According to police, the robbers fled with mobiles worth ₹52.3 lakh. The theft allegedly happened in the night intermediate of Thursday and Friday morning. A total of 307 mobile phones were stolen from the shop along with other items. A case under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station.
-
Amit Shah failed to maintain peace and unity: Sharad Pawar on Delhi riots
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday slammed union home minister Amit Shah for failing to maintain peace and unity among religious groups in Delhi amid the recent communal riots. Pawar said that the country is going through challenging times as people are being polarised wherever the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power.
-
UP reports 226 new Covid cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh recorded 226 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. One death was also reported from Prayagraj. Earlier on March 3 this year, 259 new Covid cases had surfaced in the state. After that, the figure of fresh single-day cases remained below 200 barring April 21 when 205 Covid cases were detected in UP. In the past 24 hours 146 patients recovered and till now 20,48,055 patients have recovered in the state.
-
UPRVUN wants ‘clear’ Uttar Pradesh government nod to import expensive coal
The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam has sought “clear” directions from the state government on whether it should import expensive coal to meet the fuel requirement in power plants, considering the fact that buying foreign coal will necessitate increase in electricity prices. On Friday itself, the nigam's Harduaganj, Parichha and Obra plants together lost around 14 million units of power generation due to coal paucity.
-
Pune cop arrested for sexual assault of woman he met on social media
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, arrested a police staffer for sexually assaulting a woman whom he met through social media. The arrested man was identified as a resident of Bhilarevasti area in Pune, 34, Vikram Ganpat Fadtare, according to the police. The accused man is deployed at the traffic branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and was arrested late on Friday. He was produced in a court in Pimpri on Saturday and remanded to police custody.
