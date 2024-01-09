Next decade will see a revolution of technological change: Godbole

Achyut Godbole, a writer and information technology expert, on Monday predicted that the next decade will usher in a revolution characterised by massive technological transformation. Emphasizing the need for constant adaptation, Godbole asserted the importance of staying prepared for the evolving landscape. Addressing the audience, Godbole explored the theme of ‘Challenges and Opportunities of Technology in Human Life (HT PHOTO)

In commemoration of the 80th birth anniversary of Patangrao Kadam, founder-chancellor of Bharti University, Dr Patangrao Kadam Memorial Lecture Series was inaugurated by Godbole. Addressing the audience, he explored the theme of ‘Challenges and Opportunities of Technology in Human Life.’

Godbole predicted a future dominated by deep learning, machine learning, and the convergence of artificial intelligence with human intelligence. The advent of 3D printing technology is already transforming the manufacturing and construction sectors.