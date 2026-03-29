NGO moves NGT against Nashik’s alleged illegal tree felling for Kumbh Mela

Pune: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is under fire for allegedly felling trees under the guise of Kumbh Mela preparations. The matter reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after the city-based non-governmental organisation Manav Uthaan Manch filed a petition before its western bench earlier this month. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is under fire for allegedly felling trees under the guise of Kumbh Mela preparations. (HT FILE)

In its plea, the organisation alleged that thousands of trees are being cut across different parts of the city for projects associated with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The organisation also pointed out a legal concern in its application regarding the municipal administration’s role. It stated that, as per existing provisions, the municipal commissioner cannot routinely function as the tree officer, such powers can only be exercised in emergency situations. The petitioners questioned whether due procedure was followed in granting permissions for tree cutting.

The plea further referred to a 2015 order of the Bombay High Court, which lays down strict conditions for tree felling. These conditions include obtaining prior permissions, issuing public notices, and ensuring compensatory plantation.

Activists argued that any deviation from these guidelines would violate legal safeguards meant to protect urban greenery.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the NGT, in its order dated March 27, directed the NMC to submit a detailed clarification. The tribunal specifically asked the civic body to state whether due permissions were obtained and whether the tree cutting activities adhere to environmental regulations and statutory provisions.

Environmentalists warned that the indiscriminate removal of trees in the name of development could have long-term ecological consequences for Nashik, a rapidly expanding urban centre.

“In its earlier order, the Bombay High Court had clearly stated that no cutting or trimming activities should be carried out on ficus trees, including banyan (vad) and peepal (pimpal), among others. Some of these trees also fall under the heritage category and cannot be transplanted. However, in its notices, the NMC has proposed cutting, trimming, and transplantation of over 400 such trees. Additionally, more than 1,000 trees are either being cut or proposed for cutting across areas such as Gangapur, Dwarka, Pune-Nashik Road, and others. Although the NGT has sought a detailed report, it has not granted a stay on the tree cutting so far. We are trying to secure an earlier hearing date from the tribunal or at least obtain a stay order,” said Jagbir Singh, founder member of Manav Uthaan Manch.

NMC officials defended the ongoing works, stating that infrastructure upgrades are essential for the smooth conduct of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad. According to them, road widening, improved connectivity, and safety measures are necessary to manage the anticipated influx of pilgrims. However, the NMC has not yet issued a detailed public response addressing the specific allegations raised before the tribunal.