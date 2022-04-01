NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways.
“While passing through Khed-Shivapur toll naka today, FASTag recorded ₹110 instead of ₹100. I travel on this route regularly. The toll officials told us about the new rates. With hike in fuel prices, this new rate will be an additional burden on the common people,” said Kishore Satane.
Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates. Mahesh Salunkhe, owner of Sai Transport, said, “We have private tourist cabs and 17-seater minibuses which we give on rent. As toll charges have increased, we need to increase fares too.”
A senior NHAI official from Pune division said on anonymity, “From March 31 midnight, we have started taking renewed toll fares from vehicles passing through nakas in Pune district. Boards of revised toll fares are installed at nakas for public awareness and we hope to get cooperation from people.”
Revised toll taxes
Four-wheeler (light motor vehicle) for one way: ₹10
Commercial light motor vehicles: ₹140- ₹215
Buses and trucks (heavy vehicles): ₹295- ₹445
Three-axle commercial vehicles: ₹325- ₹485
Multi-axle vehicles and heavy containers: ₹465- ₹700
Heavy vehicles: ₹665- ₹850
-
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
-
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
-
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
-
Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
-
Midnight fire burns down pavilion godown in Nana peth
A pavilion material godown at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth was reduced to ashes in a major midnight fire which took place around Thursday midnight. According to the fire brigade officials, the pavilion material included plastic and other inflammable items. One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Fire chief Sunil Gilbile said the burnt items comprised wood, bamboo, curtains and decorative material.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics