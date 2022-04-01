Home / Cities / Pune News / NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent

The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways
Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:44 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways.

“While passing through Khed-Shivapur toll naka today, FASTag recorded 110 instead of 100. I travel on this route regularly. The toll officials told us about the new rates. With hike in fuel prices, this new rate will be an additional burden on the common people,” said Kishore Satane.

Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates. Mahesh Salunkhe, owner of Sai Transport, said, “We have private tourist cabs and 17-seater minibuses which we give on rent. As toll charges have increased, we need to increase fares too.”

A senior NHAI official from Pune division said on anonymity, “From March 31 midnight, we have started taking renewed toll fares from vehicles passing through nakas in Pune district. Boards of revised toll fares are installed at nakas for public awareness and we hope to get cooperation from people.”

Revised toll taxes

Four-wheeler (light motor vehicle) for one way: 10

Commercial light motor vehicles: 140- 215

Buses and trucks (heavy vehicles): 295- 445

Three-axle commercial vehicles: 325- 485

Multi-axle vehicles and heavy containers: 465- 700

Heavy vehicles: 665- 850

