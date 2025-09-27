Nigerian national held for possession of narcotics worth ₹12 lakh

PUNE: A 35-year-old Nigerian national, Valentine alias James Amuche Ezeza, was on Friday arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Unit 1 of Pune City Police for allegedly possessing and selling mephedrone (MD) drugs. 35-year-old Nigerian national arrested by Anti-Narcotics Unit 1 of Pune City Police for allegedly possessing and selling mephedrone (MD) drugs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The arrest took place in Kondhwa, after police received a tip-off during routine patrolling. The suspect, known for previous involvement in a narcotics case, was spotted waiting near Purandar Medical.

The police seized 62.22 grams of MD, worth around ₹12 lakh in the illegal market, two mobile phones worth ₹25,000, and a motorcycle also valued at ₹25,000. Authorities believe he was actively involved in the city’s drug distribution network.

During interrogation, Ezeza confessed to carrying the drugs for sale and admitted to selling MD to a friend. The police are investigating the supply chain and the individuals linked to the trafficking.

A case has been filed under sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are ongoing to track the source of the drugs and identify other members of the network.