    Nigerian national held for possession of narcotics worth ₹12 lakh

    35-year-old Nigerian national arrested by Anti-Narcotics Unit 1 of Pune City Police for allegedly possessing and selling mephedrone (MD) drugs

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 10:33 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    PUNE: A 35-year-old Nigerian national, Valentine alias James Amuche Ezeza, was on Friday arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Unit 1 of Pune City Police for allegedly possessing and selling mephedrone (MD) drugs.

    35-year-old Nigerian national arrested by Anti-Narcotics Unit 1 of Pune City Police for allegedly possessing and selling mephedrone (MD) drugs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    35-year-old Nigerian national arrested by Anti-Narcotics Unit 1 of Pune City Police for allegedly possessing and selling mephedrone (MD) drugs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    The arrest took place in Kondhwa, after police received a tip-off during routine patrolling. The suspect, known for previous involvement in a narcotics case, was spotted waiting near Purandar Medical.

    The police seized 62.22 grams of MD, worth around 12 lakh in the illegal market, two mobile phones worth 25,000, and a motorcycle also valued at 25,000. Authorities believe he was actively involved in the city’s drug distribution network.

    During interrogation, Ezeza confessed to carrying the drugs for sale and admitted to selling MD to a friend. The police are investigating the supply chain and the individuals linked to the trafficking.

    A case has been filed under sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are ongoing to track the source of the drugs and identify other members of the network.

