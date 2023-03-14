Nine-year-old boy killed in wall collapse

Pune: A nine-year-old boy was killed after a portion of a dilapidated building collapsed on him in Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Sunday. The father of the deceased has lodged a complaint against owner of the building. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Mohitraj Amit Bhosale of Chikhali Gaothan, along with his father Amit Kantilala Bhosale (40), was on their way to purchase a new bicycle when a portion of the old structure collapsed on him in Chikhali area at around 2:30 pm. Mohitraj was shifted to a hospital, but died due to injuries.

Amit has lodged a police complaint against Suresh Vitthal Jadhav, owner of the old building, alleging that he did not do anything about the building despite knowing its dilapidated condition. The complainant alleged that Suresh is responsible for his son’s death.

A case has been registered against the building owner under Sections 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 304(a) (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).