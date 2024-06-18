Nine-year-old tests positive for typhoid in Pune

Pune: A nine-year-old boy from Sadanandnagar building in Mangalwar Peth was diagnosed with typhoid on Monday. The boy was admitted to the paediatric ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH) after he complained of fever, nausea and abdominal pain, said officials. A nine-year-old boy from Sadanandnagar building in Mangalwar Peth was diagnosed with typhoid and admitted to Kamala Nehru Hospital on Monday. (HT)

The hospital has reported multiple cases of typhoid, including 16 kids aged 5-10 years with similar symptoms admitted in the past three days.

Of the 16 admitted children, 15 are from Sadanand building and one from Kondhwa. To date, eight children have tested positive for typhoid through Widal test and blood culture. The count is likely to rise as parents are not opting for costly typhoid blood culture tests.

“We are giving same line of treatment to all patients,” said a doctor at KNH.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, said that six children were discharged from the hospital on request on Monday due to the Eid festival. “The condition of all children is stable and they are responding well to the treatment,” he said.