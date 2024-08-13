NIRF rankings: Pune varsity ranks 3rd in state university category

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) ranked third in the state public university category, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Monday. The varsity ranked 19th in 2023 in the same category. We all will continue to work together to be unparalleled and contribute towards the development of all the stakeholders, says Prof Suresh Gosavi, SPPU vice-chancellor. (HT FILE)

In the state university category, Anna University ranked first, Jadavpur University second, Calcutta University ranked fourth and Punjab University fifth.

The Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 was announced by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

“This is a humongous achievement; resulting from the continuous pursuit of excellence and consistent effort taken by all staff, administration and the entire team. We all will continue to work together to be unparalleled and contribute towards the development of all the stakeholders,” said Prof Suresh Gosavi, SPPU vice-chancellor.

COEPTU ranks 77th

As per the results of NIRF 2024 ranking College of Engineering Pune Technological University (CoEPTU) stood 77th amongst the top engineering institutions in the country with a total score of 47.89 on the scale of 100. Last year, it was ranked 73rd with a total score of 46.89.

The COEPTU had submitted the Institutional Information for NIRF 2024 for the engineering category.

Since the number of participating institutes is increasing every following year, in spite of the rise in marks in almost all the parameters (as compared to the previous year’s marks) COEP’s ranking has descended this year.

“Out of the five institutions, we are one of the ‘state-funded’ institutions to make it in the list of Top 100, competing with all other institutions which are either centrally funded IITs, NITs, universities or institutes of eminence and are ranked higher than COEP Tech in the current list,” read a statement by the university.