No bus services to Koregaon Bhima on Jan. 1 if 6 crore in pending bills not paid: PMPML

On the occasion of ‘Shaurya Din’ on January 1, 2026, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) may not operate special bus services for citizens to visit the Vijay Stambh (pillar) at Koregaon Bhima to pay tribute. Reason being bills amounting to nearly ₹6 crore for around 500 buses deployed by the PMPML to ferry citizens to and from Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2025, remain unpaid by the BARTI (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute) and the state social welfare department. Despite repeated reminders issued by the PMPML, the dues have not been cleared. (HT)

According to the PMPML, it has not received the pending amount for the past 10 months, putting significant strain on its financial operations. Despite repeated reminders issued by the PMPML, the dues have not been cleared. Given the transport body’s current financial condition, officials said that if the pending amount is not received in the next few days, the PMPML will not operate a single special bus on January 1, 2026, which will inconvenience the public in turn.

Pankaj Deore, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML, said, “The Vijay Stambh at Koregaon Bhima is a place of deep faith for all of us. For the past 10 months, we have been trying to secure the outstanding amount of ₹6 crore but we have not received any response from BARTI. Considering the PMPML’s financial condition, it is essential that this payment is released immediately. If the amount is not received, we will not be able to provide bus services this year.”

On its part, BARTI has said that the proposal for releasing PMPML’s dues has already been sent to the state government. Sunil Ware, director-general of BARTI, said, “Shaurya Din is a state-level event. The proposal for PMPML’s bill has been submitted to the government. It has not yet received approval. Once approval is granted, the PMPML’s dues will be cleared.”

For now, the uncertainty over bus services has become a cause for concern among thousands of citizens who travel to Koregaon Bhima each year to participate in the event. A regular visitor, Pawan Jagtap from Pune, said, “For us, January 1 at Koregaon Bhima is an emotional and historic journey. Every year, we depend on the PMPML buses because they are safe and affordable. If services are not made available this time, it will be very difficult for families like ours to travel.”