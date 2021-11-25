No hydraulic option for Sambhaji bridge: Maha-Metro; work likely to resume

PUNE: Now that the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge aka Lakdi pul, the metro work is likely to resume as per the previous plan at the spot.

Earlier, Ganesh mandals objected to the height of the viaduct which is part of the metro work at Sambhaji bridge, after which the Maha Metro decided to temporarily stop work. Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol took cognisance of the objections raised and ordered that the work be halted.

Maha Metro project director Atul Gadgil said, “The Ganesh mandal representatives submitted the proposal to erect a hydraulic bridge instead of the existing plan but we gave our recommendations on the same to the mayor. Our view is that it is not technically feasible and that work be allowed to resume as per the previous plan. Now, the elected members will need to take a call on it.”

Whereas elected members said that the height of the bridge was decided much earlier as per the previous plan and the same appeared as news. When the work started however, they (Ganesh mandals) opposed it which unnecessarily caused delay