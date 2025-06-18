No tie-up with BJP allies, says Sharad Pawar amid reunion buzz  

Amid renewed speculation over a possible patch-up with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed any such move, warning against aligning with those he described as indulging in ‘opportunistic politics’ by joining hands with the BJP. However, Sharad Pawar’s pointed comments have made it clear that reconciliation was not on the cards, at least for now, when local body polls in 29 Municipal Corporations and several Councils are just a few months away. (HT)

Speaking at a gathering of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the octogenarian leader issued a clear but indirect rebuke to his own partymen as well as those from his nephew Ajit Pawar-led party. Without naming him, Pawar senior said those who abandoned the party to share power with the BJP had moved away from the ideological foundation laid by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jyotirao Phule, and BR Ambedkar.

“There’s talk of taking everyone along. But who is everyone?” Pawar asked.

“I am willing to work with those who uphold the values of Gandhi, Nehru, Phule, and Ambedkar. But aligning with the BJP for the sake of power is not in line with that ideology.”

The remarks come at a time when rumours of a reunion between the two NCP factions have gained momentum, following several public appearances and meetings between the uncle-nephew duo. However, Sharad Pawar’s pointed comments have made it clear that reconciliation was not on the cards, at least for now, when local body polls in 29 Municipal Corporations and several Councils are just a few months away.

When asked for his reaction to Pawar’s statement, Ajit Pawar offered a non-committal response, saying only, “Everyone has the right to express their opinion.” Last week, speaking at the party’s 26th Foundation Day event in Pune, Ajit Pawar had avoided giving a definitive answer on the merger issue, saying such decisions are taken by top leaders, not by party workers or junior leaders. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, however, was more categorical at that time. “There is no such proposal,” he had said when asked about the possibility of the two factions coming together again.

In Tuesday’s programme, Sharad Pawar also urged his supporters not to be disheartened by leaders who had defected from the party.

“People have come and gone many times in my political journey. The focus now must be on preparing for upcoming local body elections,” he said, reaffirming his faith in the political judgement of the electorate. “Democracy survives in this country not because of leaders, but because of the wisdom of ordinary citizens.”

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and a group of MLAs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister, and eight of his loyalists were inducted as ministers.

In a significant blow to Sharad Pawar’s camp, the Election Commission later ruled in favour of Ajit Pawar, recognising his faction as the legitimate NCP and granting it the party’s original ‘clock’ symbol.

In the months that followed, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) saw mixed fortunes, performing relatively well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but facing challenges in the subsequent state assembly elections. The latest comments signal a renewed push by the senior Pawar to consolidate his base ahead of civic and state-level contests.