No water in Khadakwasla: Bombay HC seeks reply from PMC, PMRDA
PUNE The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) to file their reply within two weeks while hearing a writ petition filed on behalf of Dilip Vedepatil on behalf of the villages in Khdakavasla legislative assembly region to ensure water supply to residents of Bavdhan Budruk, Kondhawe- Dhawade, New Kopare, Shivane, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Uttamnagar, Narhe, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sus and Mhalunge.
The petition also sought to quash the notification dated July 14, 2021 by which the PMRDA was appointed as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the newly included 23 villages within PMC limits. The writ petition was heard by the division bench of Justice A A Sayyed and Justice Abhay Ahuja. Senior Advocate SM Gorwadkar and Adv Ritvik Joshi appeared for the petitioners while Adv Abhijeet Kulkarni appeared for the Municipal Corporation. The petition will be heard next on May 5.
The areas under Khadakwasla legislative assembly segment are facing a serious water crisis as neither the PMC nor the PMRDA is taking the responsibility to supply water to these areas. By virtue of Section 63(20) of The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, it is the statutory duty of the authority to supply water to residents within their limits. At this juncture, neither the PMC i.e the Planning Authority nor the PMRDA i e the Special Planning Authority is taking the responsibility to supply these areas with water. This situation has left the residents of these areas high and dry without any water supply. The residents currently are paying for the water tankers by themselves, the petition stated.
The Pune police on Tuesday resorted to lathicharge to disperse around 200 residents from the merged areas of Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Katraj and other villages, who were agitating near the PMC pumping station at Katraj for the last three days over lack of potable drinking water and other civic issues. A number of areas from Wagholi, Kharadi up to Mohammadwadi in eastern Pune are without water, where residents have been staging demonstrations and requesting PMC to put an end to the annual water tanker economy which is over ₹200 crore. Residents allege that the private water tanker mafia has been operating with the connivance of PMC administration as it does not want government water infrastructure to be created in the water deficient areas of Pune for the past two decades.
Kidney swap case: HC stays organ transplant licence suspension of Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic. The order was passed after the state health department suspended the license for organ transplantation of the hospital for six months in connection to a kidney swapping case reported from the city. The order was pronounced in open court, in the presence of advocates from respective parties.
State approves Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension
The state government on Wednesday gave a nod for Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension and approved a share of Rs450.95 crore for the project. The Pune Municipal Corporation had cleared the extension of the underground metro rail route, a distance of 5.4km in September 2021 and sent a proposal for approval to the state government. The total project cost is Rs3,668 crore and it is expected to be completed by April 2027.
Minister files extortion case against sister of ex-live-in partner
Mumbai Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde filed an extortion case against the sister of his former live-in partner for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore by threatening to defame him. She said that she will post messages on social media that he forced her to withdraw her rape complaint. In his complaint, the minister stated that since 2004, he has been in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had two kids as well.
Ludhiana | GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples
Adhering with the District Legal Services Authority's instructions, Women Safety and Legal Literacy Cell of Government College for Girls, on Wednesday organised a seminar on the protection of life and liberty of the run-away couples. Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker for the day and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples.
Ludhiana | GADVSU’s second convocation: Punjab governor lauds varisty’s contribution to livestock sector
Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) chancellor, congratulated the youth who received their degrees after successfully completing the rigorous academic and research programmes in the university. Purohit chaired the second convocation ceremony, which was held on Wednesday. Livestock species are encountering outbreaks of many infectious and contagious diseases in the field. He asked veterinarians to devise easy-to-conduct methods for early detection of such diseases to prevent losses.
