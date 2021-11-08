Noise pollution during Diwali higher than 2020, but lower than pre-Covid times in Pune

PUNE Noise pollution levels during Diwali celebrations in 2021 have risen as compared to the noise levels during the Covid-hit celebrations of 2020.

However, the decibel-levels during both these pandemic years are lower than pre-Covid19 years, according to Nitin Shinde, officer of the Pune unit of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

This observation was reiterated by Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer (SRO) of Pune Municipal Corporation, and Kiran Hasabnis, SRO of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“Pollution in the city has remained lower than pre-Covid19 times, as families have not yet coped with losses suffered during the second wave, is our guess. Compared to last year, however, it has risen owing to relaxed restrictions,” said Hasabnis.

The readings this year were higher on the decibel scale in two areas of PMC and one area of PCMC. The Chaphekar chowk area of Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded the highest day-time sound levels with 84.4 decibels (dB). The Lakshmi road area of Pune recorded the highest night-time levels with 74.7dB on November 4.

On November 6, the highest day-time levels were recorded in Swargate at 82.7 dB, while the highest night-time levels were recorded in the Deluxe chowk area of Pimpri-Chinchwad at 67.3 dB, according to the MPCB data.

The readings for the above days were lower in 2020, but higher in 2019.

The data is recorded from 14 places in PMC and PCMC. The PMC jurisdiction included Sakhar Sankul area in Shivajinagar, Nal stop in Karve road, City Pride on Satara road, Swargate, Jail road in Yerawada, Khadki Bazasr, Shaniwarwada, Laxmi road, Sarasbaug, Aundh road, and University road. The PCMC jurisdiction areas included Deluxe chowk in Pimpri, Chaphekar chowk in Chinchwad, and Dange Chowk in Thergaon.