Non-essential shop owners, service providers in Pune tap homes for survival

Pune: Since strict restrictions have been imposed in Pune, non-essential shop owners and traders have suffered financially.

To create options for customers, new techniques of getting business done by these shop owners are being employed.

Several non-essential shop owners around the city have put up banners outside their shops giving contact details for those in need of purchasing any product.

Similarly, non-essential service providers, like the barbers, have also started circulating contact numbers on social media and are providing home service to customers.

“From April first week our shop is closed, but I was getting calls from my regular customers to give home service. Accordingly, we made some social media posts and circulated it amongst our regular customers. Now we daily do home service as per orders,” said Amit Shinde, a barber from the Bajirao road area.

Most telephone and electrical shop owners near the Hatti Ganpati mandal and on Tilak road have put up banners outside their closed shutters.

“Customers who want to purchase mobile phones or any accessories can contact us directly. According to their requirements, we send them details on WhatsApp and then sell the product. The delivery is to the home or to the address given by the customer,” said Shamsher Khan a mobile shop owner on Tilak road.

Even customers are looking at this system to purchase non-essential items. Kushal Das, who purchased a water cooler last week from a shop on Sinhagad road, said, “As summer is going on, I wanted to buy a water cooler urgently.. So I went to a shop where they had given their contact number, selected the product and made the payment online. Within a couple of hours the cooler was delivered to my home.”