Notorious criminal fires shots at police; arrested in Mutha village

Notorious criminal Navnath Wadkar allegedly fired gun shots at police officers, triggering a confrontation in Mutha village. According to Pune crime branch officials, Wadkar was later apprehended along with his accomplice Ketan Salunkhe following the incident Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Wadkar was carrying weapons and seen at Mutha village. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Wadkar had been on the run in two attempt to murder cases. On Tuesday, police got a tip-off that Wadkar was carrying weapons and seen at Mutha village. However, seeing the presence of cops who had arrived to arrest him, Wadkar allegedly opened fire. Officers returned three rounds of fire in self-defence, before apprehending Wadkar and his associate Salunkhe.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Later, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced a prize of ₹1 lakh to the anti-extortion unit 2 of the Crime Branch Pune City Police for the meritorious act of bravery.