Now BJP women’s cell VP from Kolhapur makes controversial statement about ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 16, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Meanwhile, the scheme through which women are getting ₹1,500 per month has become a hot topic of discussion across the state

Barely days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dhananjay Mahadik made a controversial statement about the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ introduced by the ruling Mahayuti alliance at a sabha in Kolhapur, another such statement has emerged, once again from Kolhapur – this time around, from BJP Women’s Cell vice-president (VP) Megharani Jadhav.

Barely days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dhananjay Mahadik made a controversial statement about the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ introduced by the ruling Mahayuti alliance at a sabha in Kolhapur. (HT)
Jadhav was at a public meeting in the village of Gariwade to campaign for Mahayuti candidate, Chandradeep Narke of Karveer Panhala Gaganbawda assembly constituency when she said, “ 1,500 was given to women by our government, but if they do not vote for the Mahayuti, we will collect 3,000.” A video of Jadhav’s speech has since gone viral on social media.

Earlier at a meeting, Mahadik had said, “If women who take money from the Ladki Bahin Yojana are seen at Congress rallies and meetings, take their photos and give them to us.”

Meanwhile, the scheme through which women are getting 1,500 per month has become a hot topic of discussion across the state. Looking at the goodwill the scheme has created, the opposition is taking care to avoid any direct criticism of the scheme while debating the desirability of such freebies and whether they actually compensate for the burdens of inflation and unemployment.

