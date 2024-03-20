 Now CET for undergraduate courses from next academic year - Hindustan Times
Now CET for undergraduate courses from next academic year

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 21, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Common Entrance Test (CET) for BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM courses to start from 2024-25 academic year, with registration opening on March 21, 2024.

From the next academic year 2024-25, there will be a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM (undergraduate) courses, and registration of applications for the same will begin on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

About having CET for undergraduate courses, professor Jateen Shah, a senior educationist, said, “Now even the race for undergraduate courses will heat up. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The CET 2024 will be conducted for the first time at examination centres outside Maharashtra. The last date for registration of applications is April 11. For the current academic year, the BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM courses have been covered by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

As per the information shared by the state CET department, the CET for the academic year 2024-25 will be conducted for admission to various degree and post-graduate courses through the State Common Entrance Examination Board. Accordingly, it will be mandatory for students taking admission to BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM courses to appear for the CET from the next academic year. The CET syllabus and information booklet for candidates, parents and concerned institutions is available on the official website of the State Common Entrance Examination Board at www.mahacet.org. CET officials have informed that after the dates of the CET are finalised, the same will be published on the website for the information of candidates and parents. Hence, students should visit the website from time to time.

About having CET for undergraduate courses, professor Jateen Shah, a senior educationist, said, “Now even the race for undergraduate courses will heat up. Earlier, it was only for professional, post-graduate courses. Also, there will be private coaching classes charging high fees for this new CET…”

