Now ‘road safety and experience lab’ at Pune RTO

In a bid to provide hands-on training and create traffic awareness among learner’s license applicants, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has started a ‘Road Safety and Experience Laboratory’ inside its learner’s license department. Here, every applicant has to first give a test of traffic awareness and then appear for the learner’s license test online. Mobiles are made available to the candidates to give the online test. Around 10 to 12 candidates can take the test at a time. (HT PHOTO)

The state transport department is taking the help of a private organisation named ‘Cruising Safe’ to prevent road accidents. ‘Cruising Safe’ has started this ‘Road Safety and Experience Laboratory’ at the Pune RTO. Candidates have to undergo three levels of tests before taking the RTO learner’s license test for vehicle license. Such ‘experience laboratories’ have been started at three RTOs in the state, including the Pune RTO.

Archana Gaikwad, Pune regional transport officer, said, “In the last few days, the number of road accidents has increased in Pune city and district. There is a need to not only counsel drivers but also train them to prevent accidents. Through this laboratory started at the Pune RTO, candidates coming to get learner’s license have to undergo three levels of tests. At the first level, questions are asked about the penalty for breaking traffic rules. At the second level, questions are asked based on traffic rules, and at the third level, a video is shown.”

Mobiles are made available to the candidates to give the online test. Around 10 to 12 candidates can take the test at a time. Before that, the RTO motor vehicle inspector guides the candidates. After that, the actual test begins with video guidance. It has 20 questions, and special training is being given to at least 50 candidates per day.

Kiran Salokhe, a learner’s license applicant, said, “I went through the test for road safety awareness at this experience lab and it was a very good experience. Various questions were asked about the rules and regulations related to traffic and I got to know many new things through this test.”

Ganesh Okate, centre manager at the Pune RTO, said, “The test conducted by this lab which has been started at the Pune RTO is not mandatory for candidates. However, this test gives drivers a better understanding of the traffic rules. The concerned organisation is getting the response that this is likely to reduce accidents. It also takes a good 10 to 15 minutes of the candidates’ time. We are trying to ensure that citizens have safe road transport.”