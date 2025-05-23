NSUI workers stage protest against BMCC’s proposed building in Pune

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony of a proposed building on the ground at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC). Members of National Students’ Union of India protest at the BMCC ground on Thursday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Akshay Jain, president of NSUI, media department, said, “Until yesterday, the institute’s administration was firm that the ground wouldn’t be used for construction purposes. However, after the protest began today, they issued a written statement claiming only 15 per cent of the area on the ground would be used.”

He added that playgrounds in Pune are rapidly diminishing, and there is no need to erect buildings on the grounds of prestigious institutions like BMCC. “The society owns several other acres of land, which can be used instead,” he added.

Following the protest, the police called the management of the Deccan Education Society (DES), which oversees BMCC college management.

Adv Ashok Palande, vice-president, DES, along with other office bearers of the society engaged in a dialogue with the NSUI delegation. After the discussion, the DES officials gave a verbal assurance that the protesters’ demands would be presented before the education council and the management council of the DES.

“We will hold a meeting with our board directors and other officials; accordingly, we have told the protesting youths to give us 15 days’ time to respond to their demands,” he said.

Deepak Kale, DES secretary, gave a letter to the protesters, which read, “Subject to the aforementioned topic and in reference to the related letter, we would like to inform you that the proposed educational building of DES Pune University, operated by the Deccan Education Society, Pune, will be constructed on only approximately fifteen per cent of the total area of the ground. Additionally, the proposed construction site will require the cutting of 26 trees. The responsibility for replanting trees and ensuring their upkeep, as per the regulations, has been clearly defined in the construction tender.”

“The institution has taken full precautions to ensure that there is no damage to the sports ground of BMCC during the construction process. Furthermore, the institution has ensured in its planning that the necessary sports area required for field games such as cricket and football will remain safe and intact,” it added.