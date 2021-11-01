October saw fewer deaths than February; Pune reports zero Covid deaths for the 4th day in a row

PUNE The month of February saw the first Covid-19 wave in the district recede to its lowest point and before the district could see a rise in the number of cases leading to the deadly second wave, the district recorded a total of 201 deaths due to Covid-19 between February 1 to February 28. However, October has reported 147 deaths which is the lowest since the past nine months. The month of October also saw multiple days when the district and/or the city saw no new deaths due to the infection. The case fatality rate in the district has remained consistent at 1.7%.

On Monday, the city reported zero Covid-19 deaths for the fourth day in a row. On October 20 the city for the first time did not report a single death due to Covid-19 after February 6.

The state health department has reported a total of 19,943 deaths out of which in 19,594 deaths the primary cause of deaths was due to Covid-19 while in the remaining cases although the person was detected of Covid-19 the cause of death was not primarily Covid-19. Out of the total, 6,892 were from Pune rural, 9,199 were from Pune city and 3,503 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad. While February was the tail end of the first wave peak, October is indicating the end of the second wave peak.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The number of deaths in the city now has certainly fallen compared to the previous wave’s peak. In the month of October alone the city has reported zero deaths multiple times and on Monday we have reported no deaths due to the infection four days in a row. Out of the 686 active cases in the city undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 117 are critical patients and out of those 97 are on oxygen treatment.”