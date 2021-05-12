Home / Cities / Pune News / Odisha’s “Oxygen express” rolls into Pune; then headed to Nagpur and Nashik
A ramp built at the Loni railway station for oxygen tankers arriving by train from Odisha to be offloaded. The train was to arrive at midnight. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)
A ramp built at the Loni railway station for oxygen tankers arriving by train from Odisha to be offloaded. The train was to arrive at midnight. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/HT)
pune news

Odisha’s “Oxygen express” rolls into Pune; then headed to Nagpur and Nashik

The state government sought aid from other states and the oxygen supply is also destined for Nagpur and Nashik
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:36 PM IST

A train from Angul, Odisha, carrying oxygen, arrived in Pune at the Loni railway station on Tuesday night. Oxygen supply for critical Covid patients has been in short supply in the city. The state government sought aid from other states and this oxygen supply is also destined for Nagpur and Nashik.

The Pune railway division has geared up preparations at three of railway stations - Loni, Khadaki and Gur Market railway station in Kolhapur., where oxygen containers will be unloaded.

The “oxygen express” first stop is Pune.

“We have made all the arrangements at Loni railway station. A special ramp has been made, from where the tankers will be unloaded. We are in continuous touch with the train and it left Bhusawal at 2.40 pm. This is the first train carrying oxygen coming to Pune,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.