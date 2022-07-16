Oil trader booked for cheating wholesaler of ₹8.54 crore
The Market Yard police have lodged a cheating case against a trader for failing to supply edible oil estimated to be worth ₹8.54 crore to a wholesaler.
The victim, identified as Yash Narendra Mittal (26) of Mukundnagar, has lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Lalit Bokaria of Model Colony.
According to the FIR, Mittal, an edible oil wholesaler and retailer who owns a shop in Market Yard, had given ₹8.54 crore to the accused for buying oil in November 2021.
The accused did not honour the commitment and cheated Mittal despite repeated requests for refund. The police have filed a case under Section 420 (cheating) and other sections of IPC against the accused who is yet to be arrested. Sub-inspector A Nalawade is investigating the case.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar held meet with prison officials: Probe
New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court has ordered conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to submit names of all jail officials whom he paid money and people who handed the money to them, the ongoing police investigation in the case shows that Chandrashekhar's aide Deepak Ramnani got the cash delivered to the jail officials through his younger brother Pradeep, and the transactions were done mostly on road stretches between Wazirabad and Model Town in north Delhi.
Engineer dies by suicide in Hinjewadi
A 21-year-old engineer died by suicide on Friday morning. According to the police, a suicide note found from the place states that he took the extreme step fearing of not getting any job placement. The Hinjewadi police reached the spot after being alerted of the victim jumping off the eighth floor of a housing society. The Hinjewadi police have filed an accidental death case. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday.
NIRF rankings: A mixed bag for Lucknow institutions
It has been a mixed bag for Lucknow educational institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. While Lucknow's only central university, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, made its presence felt, institutions like KGMU, SGPGIMS, and RMLNLU slipped a little from the position they held last year. Even in the universities category, KGMU slipped to 50th spot from last year's 39th.
Ludhiana | Municipal elections to be held by the end of this year: Minister
At a time when different political parties are eyeing the municipal elections for the biggest municipal corporation of the state, local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the elections in the city would be held by the end of this year. Nijjar was in the city to take part in different events on Friday. The last municipal elections in Ludhiana were held in the month of February in 2018.
Swach, PMC & Kashtakari Panchayat Trust to begin pilot programme of ‘Commit to zero’
After 350 housing societies approached SWaCH Pune to help them maximise waste at the source, SWaCH Pune along with the Pune Municipal Corporation and Kashtakari Panchayat Trust have implemented a joint initiative named 'Commit to zero' that will begin with its pilot awareness programme by this weekend. “The idea is to build sustainable, inclusive and responsible zero waste communities across Pune to maximise at source waste management,” Priya Kathuria, lead, Commit to zero said.
