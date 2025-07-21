On the frontline: Inside AFMC Pune’s war surgery museum honouring India’s battlefield doctors

Tucked inside the tranquil campus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, the War Surgery Museum offers a powerful, immersive journey into India’s military medical history - one shaped by battlefield trauma, surgical grit, and humanitarian service. A journey that is enhanced by some recent additions like a war diary, samurai sword gifted by Japanese soldiers, and the artefacts of Heneral Bardhan. It was later moved to a government facility near Pune University in 1948, and subsequently to the Army School of Physical Training. (HT)

The museum is one of India’s oldest military medical archives. It traces the evolution of wartime medicine through rare artifacts, visceral exhibits, and personal stories of doctors who served not only in operating theatres, but also amid active combat zones. The museum was originally established in 1944 by Lt Col J Rice in Babina, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district. It was later moved to a government facility near Pune University in 1948, and subsequently to the Army School of Physical Training. In 1958, the museum found its permanent home at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), where it was developed along the lines of the Wellcome Trust Museum of the History of Medicine at University College London.

Among its prized possessions are original Samurai swords gifted by Japanese soldiers to Indian doctors during World War II, metal shrapnel extracted during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and surgical tools used in early 20th-century battlefields. A rare war diary of the 3rd Indian Field Ambulance, which served in Mesopotamia during World War I, meticulously documents medical work between 1915 and 1916 and was donated by the British High Commission.

“This museum helps young medical graduates understand that the life of a military surgeon is unlike anything taught in standard textbooks,” said Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, director general of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), during a recent visit. “It documents critical, time-sensitive interventions that save lives in the most extreme conditions.”

One of the most compelling sections is dedicated to the 60 Parachute Field Hospital - India’s only airborne surgical unit. This elite team is trained to parachute behind enemy lines and set up fully functional hospitals, including operating theatres, diagnostic labs, and patient care units - all while under fire or in hostile terrain.

“This unit is not just trained for war. It’s also deployed in humanitarian missions such as Operation Dost (Turkey), Operation Maitri (Nepal), and Operation Samudra Maitri (Indonesia),” said Col Jafar Husain, associate professor, department of surgery, AFMC. “Their ability to set up emergency medical camps within hours is a unique blend of soldier and lifesaver.”

The 60 Para’s service record highlights the dual nature of military medicine: treating combat injuries and responding to natural disasters with speed and precision.

In another corner of the museum, visitors can examine intricate surgical kits from 1917 by James Wise and Company, and the mess jacket of Capt PB Bardhan, who began his service with the British Royal Army Medical Corps and later became Commandant of AFMC.

A special exhibit focuses on battlefield trauma, featuring shrapnel and artillery fragments removed during surgeries at the 7 Air Force Hospital in Kanpur during the 1971 war. These are displayed alongside visual guides explaining the nature of blast injuries, providing a chilling but educational insight into war-related trauma care.

Also on display is a 17th-century painting depicting the battle of Kolhapur between the forces of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Adil Shahi commander Rustam Zaman, adding historical depth to the museum’s storytelling.

Though rooted in war, the museum has expanded to cover public health evolution. Modeled after London’s Wellcome Trust Museum of the History of Medicine, the facility began in 1944 in Babina, Uttar Pradesh, before moving to Pune in 1958. Today, it includes a “Pandemic” gallery featuring everything from 17th-century plague doctor mannequins to PPE kits from the COVID-19 era.

Interactive exhibits explore topics such as high-altitude medicine, disease control in military settings, waterborne diseases, and lifestyle disorders. A 3D classroom and timeline wall guide visitors through centuries of public health history - from ancient India to modern medical responses.

“This facility has been continuously upgraded and remains an integral part of training for undergraduates, postgraduates, and visitors from across the country,” added Vice Admiral Sarin.

Despite its sombre tone, the War Surgery Museum is not static. Its historic architecture is preserved, but the exhibits are frequently updated to reflect modern warfare and emerging medical challenges.

“The public often has a limited understanding of what ‘war surgery’ really means,” said Col Husain. “This museum bridges that gap - it visually and tangibly explains what military medical personnel endure and achieve on the frontlines.”

From swords to syringes, from plague masks to pandemic suits, the museum stands as a tribute to India’s battlefield doctors - warriors with scalpels who have saved lives in the most unforgiving conditions.